Victor M. Hengel Jr., 96, St. Cloud

September 8, 1928 - January 19, 2025

attachment-Victor Hengel loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 24, 2025 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Victor M. Hengel Jr., age 96, of St. Cloud who passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2025 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Derek Wiechmann will officiate. Entombment will take place at Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud with full military honors.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to services on Friday at the Church. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

Vic was born on September 8, 1928 in St. Cloud to Victor Sr. and Wilhelmina (Lommel) Hengel. He served honorably in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He graduated with an Associates Degree in Accounting from St. Cloud Business College. Vic married Joyce Raden on June 8, 1954 at Holy Angels Catholic Church in St. Cloud. He worked as an Accountant for Northern State Power Company and enjoyed 38 years of retirement. He was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church, the St. Cloud V.F.W. Granite Post #428, the Waite Park American Legion Silver Star Post #428, and the Eagles Aerie #622.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing and especially bowling. Vic was elected to the Central Minnesota Bowling Hall of Fame, served as treasurer of Central Minnesota Bowling Association and Little Rock Lake Association. Vic’s greatest joy was the time spent with his family, especially the grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Hengel, St. Cloud; children, Bob (Karen) Hengel of Sauk Rapids, Sue (Bob) James of Flagstaff, AZ, Kevin (Lori) Hengel of Horace, ND, and David (Kelley) Hengel of Bemidji, MN; 18 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; brother, Gene Hengel; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by parents; his daughter, Kathy “JoJo”; son Steven; great-grandsons, Mason and Michael; siblings, Virgil, LaDonna Theisen, and LaVonne Hirdler.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers to the Kathy Hengel Scholarship fund at Cathedral High School.