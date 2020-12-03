Vernon G. Tschida, 86, St. Augusta

April 7, 1934 - November 25, 2020

Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Vernon G. Tschida, 86, of St. Augusta at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church. Vern passed away peacefully, with family by his side, on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital from complications of a stroke. Reverend Robert Rolfes will officiate. Entombment with military honors will take place in the parish cemetery.

Public visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020 at St. Mary Help of Christians gathering space in St. Augusta. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Vern was born on April 7, 1934 in Luxemburg, Minnesota to the late Joseph and Gertrude (Schibilla) Tschida. He graduated from Tech High School. Vern proudly served in the US Army. He returned to St. Cloud and was united in marriage to Marlene A. Gasser on May 30, 1961 at St. Mary’s Cathedral and they resided in St. Augusta. Vern worked for Milt Weyrauch Monument Company for a couple of years. He then went on to Granite City Ready-Mix where he remained until his retirement in 1996. He took ownership of Granite City Ready-Mix in July of 1979 with his partner Bob Bogard. After retirement, Vern remained on the Board of Directors until selling to Knife River in April of 2002. Vern was a member of St. Mary Help of Christians Parish, St. Augusta Legion Post #621, St. Cloud Eagles Aerie #622 and the St. Augusta Lions. He was a past member of the Knights of Columbus Council #961.

Vern enjoyed many activities including: deer and turkey hunting, going to the hunting shack, walking the Beaver Island trail, fishing, bowling, snowmobiling, camping, cards, dice and going to the St. Augusta and Luxemburg amateur ball games. His greatest passion was golfing. He treasured spending time with his loved ones but he “golfed” with anyone who asked, most especially his grandchildren. He and Marlene enjoyed travelling all over but always ended up in Palm Springs, California.

Vern is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Marlene; daughter, Kim (Jerry) Hurrle of South Haven; son, Jeff (Carmen) of St. Augusta; grandchildren, Mitchell, Stacy and Stephanie Hurrle; Jaren (Tesslynn), Tanner and Janae Tschida; Travis and Garrett Tschida; great grandson, Keaton Tschida; brother, Bob (Mary Ann); and many friends and relatives.

He was preceded in death by his twin sons; Tim in 2014 and Tom in 2020; and siblings, Adeline Koshiol, Marlene McStott and LeRoy Tschida.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

A heartfelt thank you to the St. Cloud Hospital ER and the Palliative Care Team on fifth floor.

Vern, may you soar with the eagles!