Verna J. Rieder, 85, Clearwater

August 21, 1935 - Jaunaury 17, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at St. Marcus Catholic Church in Clear Lake, Minnesota for Verna J. Rieder, age 85, of Clearwater, Minnesota who passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, January 17, 2021. Reverend Joseph Vandeberg will officiate. Burial will be in the St. Marcus Parish Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 22, 2021 and from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, all at the Daniel Funeral Home in Clearwater, Minnesota.

Verna was born in St. Cloud, Minnesota on August 21, 1935 to Leslie and Florence (Ness) Nelson. Verna graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School in 1953. Following high school, she attended and graduated from the St. Cloud School of Nursing with her Nursing Degree in 1956. Verna devoted many years to planning and attending Tech and the School of Nursing reunions and just recently passed this task on. She was united in marriage to Richard L. “Dick” Rieder in St. Cloud on June 20, 1959 and together they raised 9 children. They were married for 47 years. Verna worked as an OB Nurse at the St. Cloud Hospital for 12 years, prior to becoming a stay-at-home mother and caring for children in her home. Verna returned to nursing in the home care setting, caring for children with disabilities before retiring in 2001 to care for her husband, until his death on March 20, 2007.

Verna was part of a 500-card club for over 56 years. She loved playing games, her flower garden, collecting Beanie Babies and Chinese food. She loved her food hot and her drinks cold, to the very end. To say Verna loved children was an understatement. Children were her everything. It didn’t matter if they were hers or not, she treated them all the same. Most any child that met Verna called her “Grandma”. Verna’s children and grandchildren were her pride and joy and meant the world to her. Verna loved traveling with her family and spending time with them at her lake home.

She is survived by her children, Mike (Tammy) Rieder of Nixa, MO, Ron Rieder of St. Cloud, Sandra (Alan) Bahr of Shoreview, Gary (Jessie) Rieder of Clearwater, Renee Rieder of Boulder, CO, Sue (Ron) Korkowski of Prior Lake and Pam (Keith) Fopma of Huxley, IA; grandchildren, Angelo and Andre Rieder, Erin and Ryan Rieder, Collin and Nick Fopma, Mason, Grace and Jacob Korkowski, Ellie Rieder, Hallie Appleby and Hannah Skalbeck, Emily Rieder, and all those who called her Grandma; sisters, Lois Meister, Betty (Roger) Becker, and Gail (Jim) Kimlinger, all from St. Cloud.

Verna was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Richard; infant daughter, Janet; daughters, Joan Skalbeck and Karen Rieder; brother-in-law, Neal Meister.

Mom, you were one of a kind and we loved you from the bottom of our hearts! We will miss you forever and love you always.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

A special thank you to the staff of Centra Care Hospice for their loving and compassionate care of Verna.