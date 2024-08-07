Vehicles Stolen in St. Cloud

The St. Cloud Police Department are reporting a stolen vehicle on the 200 block of Park Avenue South where a 2021 white Kia Sportage was taken. The license plate number is GSX 323. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crime Stoppers says the vehicle has a windshield crack in the bottom toward the middle. She indicates the vehicle has a neon pink banner in the back window.

The St. Cloud Police Department would like the public's help in locating a stolen electric bicycle and the person who took it. Mages says the bike is a maroon Aventon Sinch bike. It was taken from the 500 block of 9th Avenue North.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

My conversation with Alicia Mages is below.