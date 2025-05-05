Vehicle Catches Fire After Going Into The Ditch
KENGSINGTON (WJON News) -- A vehicle was destroyed, and the surrounding grass caught on fire in Douglas County.
The Sheriff's Office says the incident happened Sunday at about 4:30 p.m. near Kensington.
Forty-two-year-old Jolene Kangas was driving a vehicle that went into the ditch at the intersection of Douglas County Road 1 and Minnesota State Highway 27. As Kangas attempted to get out of the ditch, the grass caught fire and eventually caught the vehicle on fire.
The vehicle was a total loss. Kangas was treated for minor injuries.
In a separate incident on Sunday.
Around 5:00 p.m. in St. Louis County in Biwabik Township, firefighters were called to a fire at the Lakeland Mobile Home Park. Two people were brought to an Aurora hospital for unknown but believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Officials say the two were burning grass when it spread underneath the mobile home.
The trailer suffered minimal damage.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Abbey Graves Dancing for INDY Foundation
- Matt Love Dancing For Greater St. Cloud Public Safety Foundation
- Kevin Johnson Dancing For Tanner's Team Foundation
- St. Cloud Company Specializing in Theater Commercials Expanding
- Multi-Million Project, Pickleball Coming To Whitney Regional Park
Take a Look at the Giant St. Cloud Mural at St. Cloud's Walmart Supercenter
Gallery Credit: Tim Lyon, TSM St. Cloud