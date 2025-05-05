Vehicle Catches Fire After Going Into The Ditch

KENGSINGTON (WJON News) -- A vehicle was destroyed, and the surrounding grass caught on fire in Douglas County.

The Sheriff's Office says the incident happened Sunday at about 4:30 p.m. near Kensington.

Forty-two-year-old Jolene Kangas was driving a vehicle that went into the ditch at the intersection of Douglas County Road 1 and Minnesota State Highway 27. As Kangas attempted to get out of the ditch, the grass caught fire and eventually caught the vehicle on fire.

The vehicle was a total loss. Kangas was treated for minor injuries.

In a separate incident on Sunday.

Around 5:00 p.m. in St. Louis County in Biwabik Township, firefighters were called to a fire at the Lakeland Mobile Home Park. Two people were brought to an Aurora hospital for unknown but believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say the two were burning grass when it spread underneath the mobile home.

The trailer suffered minimal damage.

