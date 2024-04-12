Vases Stolen from Cemeteries Recovered from Lake

Morrison County Sheriff's Office

LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- Nearly six years later dozens of vases and urns stolen from Morrison County cemeteries have been recovered from the bottom of a lake.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says in July of 2018 there were several reports of brass vases, granite urns, bronze vases and copper urns being stolen from cemeteries around Little Falls and Upsala. The vases and urns were attached to tombstones when the thefts happened.

Morrison County Sheirff's Office
Recently, the Morrison County Sheriff's Office got an anonymous tip that some of the items may have been dumped in the Ann River-Fish Lake Public Water Access south of Mora. The Morrison County Dive Team responded and later recovered over 40 items.

The Sheriff's Office is asking for anyone to contact their office if they have information about the thefts.

