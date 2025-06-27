Sheriff Responds to Boelter’s Claims of Poor Jail Conditions

ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- Sherburne County Sheriff Joel Brott has released a statement responding to apparent claims made by accused murderer Vance Boelter in his court appearance on Friday.

According to the sheriff, Boelter made comments about deplorable jail conditions in the Sherburne County jail where he's being held that have prevented him from getting any sleep, and therefore require a continuance in his court case.

Sheriff Brott says security camera footage shows Boelter resting with his eyes closed during the overnight hours, both Wednesday and Thursday, appearing to be asleep for the seven hours each night from 10:40 p.m. to 5:34 a.m.

Because Boelter is on suicide watch, the lights must stay on, and deputies regularly check on Boelter, who they say appears sleeping.

Brott said, "he is not in a hotel, he is in jail, and it's disgusting that a man accused of assassinating Melissa Hortman and Mark Hortman would paint himself as the victim before a federal judge".

Brott says the jail cell doors are made of heavy metal and make noise when opening and closing them during welfare checks. He says Boelter's room and mattress are clean, and there is a pillow sewn into the mattress.

Boelter is offered access to a phone and a shower every day, and he has not missed a meal while in the jail.

Boelter is also accused of critically wounding state senator John Hoffman and his wife Yvetter in what authorities are describing as a political assassination.

