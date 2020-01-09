Valery V. Hansen, 63, Cold Spring

May 1, 1956 - January 7, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be 2:00 p.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Valery V. Hansen age 63, who died Tuesday, January 7, at Assumption Home. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring. Parish Prayers will be at 3:45 p.m. Visitation will continue Monday afternoon from 12:30 – 1:45 p.m. in the St. Boniface Church Narthex.

Valery was born on May 1, 1956 in Massachusetts to Al and Vera Scherer. Because her father was in the Air Force, Valery had the opportunity to live and travel around the world. Her family settled in Cold Spring when she was in high school where she met her future husband, Gary. Gary and Valery married in 1977 and had four children, Beau, Allison, Ashley and Amanda. Valery was a teacher and musician for over thirty years. She loved her job as the choir instructor at Albany High School where she retired in 2016. Her favorite thing in life was being a grandmother. She was the proud grandmother of Brendan, Nathan, Tyler, Garrison, Grady, Miley and Maggie.

She is survived by her husband, Gary; children, Beau (Jackie) Hansen, Allison Schilplin (Dave Clapp), Ashley (Jake) Oravetz, Amanda Hansen; siblings, Kathy Lambrecht (Scherer), Andrew Scherer; and 7 grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alcuin and Vera Scherer; her brother Donald Scherer and her nephew Leigh Jaeger.