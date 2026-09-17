Sauk Rapids — Valery “Larry” Behrendt, 87, of Sauk Rapids, passed away September 13, 2026, at The Gardens at Foley Nursing Center.

Valery Vernon Behrendt was born February 10, 1939, in Mayhew Lake Township, Benton County, Minnesota, to Herman and Sophie (Schreiber) Behrendt. He married Karen Reding on June 27, 1959, at St. John's Lutheran Church. Larry worked in maintenance for many years at St. Cloud State University. After his retirement, he and his wife wintered in Texas and enjoyed traveling and going on cruises. Larry was an avid sportsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing, camping and traveling. Mostly, he enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a member of the Sauk Rapids VFW Auxiliary, the Rice Sportsman's Club and St. John's Lutheran Church.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 18, 2026, at St. John's Lutheran Church, rural Sauk Rapids. Rev. Dr. Timothy Rehwaldt will officiate, and burial will take place in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, September 17, 2026, at Foley Funeral Home and from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Friday at the church.

Survivors include his daughters, Denise (Randy) Studenski of Sauk Rapids and Susan (Rodney) Bursey of Perham; two grandchildren, Nikki (Jason) Eggert and Jenna (Ryan) Lunser; and three great-grandchildren, Logan, Luke and Levi. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Karen; daughter, Beth Behrendt; five brothers and one sister.

Arrangements by Foley Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: https://www.foleyfuneralhome.net/obituaries