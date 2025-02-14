Winter Weather Advisory for Part of Minnesota on Friday

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The latest round of snow will be moving through the state on this Valentine's Day.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for several counties in southeastern and east central Minnesota. The advisory will be in effect from 2:00 p.m. on Friday until 3:00 a.m. on Saturday.

The Winter Weather Advisory was expanded to include portions of eastern and southern Minnesota as snow is expected to cause slick travel during the evening commute.

Snow will develop over central to eastern Minnesota Friday afternoon before moving eastwards, resulting in slick road conditions and a few inches of accumulation during the evening commute.

It took a long time in the season for the snow to finally arrive in Minnesota, but so far it has been a very snowy February. We've had over 11 inches of snow so far this month, which is nearly 8 inches above normal for this point in the month.

If we want to crack the top 10 for snowiest Februarys on record in St. Cloud, we have to get past 16.8 inches which is the 10th snowiest right now.

St. Cloud has had nearly 25 inches of snow so far this winter, which is nearly 5 inches below normal.

Bitter cold is expected to follow next week, especially Monday & Tuesday.

