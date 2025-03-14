UPDATE: St. Cloud Stabbing Victim Dies, Homicide Charges Expected

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud Police say the victim of a stabbing Thursday night has died. Homicide charges are now expected against the suspect, 25-year-old Marquis Fisher.

Officers were called to the 600 block of 12th Avenue North at around 9:20 p.m. for a fight in progress. When they arrived, officers found a 36-year-old man with a stab wound to his back.

Life-saving measures were performed until the man could be transported to St. Cloud Hospital.

Police say Fisher had fled the scene on foot before officers arrived. The knife was recovered at the scene.

A perimeter was set up, but Fisher wasn't located. Fisher, who is believed to be homeless, was found and arrested without incident just after 11:00 a.m. Friday.

Police learned Fisher and the victim knew each other and had been at that location since earlier in the day. It's unclear what led to the altercation.

Fisher is being held in the Stearns County Jail pending formal charges.

The victim's name has not been released. However, the St. Cloud Police Department is expected to release more information Monday morning.

