UPDATE – Slim Chickens Closing

UPDATE: -- The Letnes Restaurant Group in Waite Park, the franchise owner for the St. Cloud Slim Chickens spoke with WJON about the closing. Chief Operating Officer (COO) Brian Ripley says the decision to close was extremely difficult and strictly a financial decision.

He says they were not able to get the sales they needed to keep the restaurant open. Ripley says the groups other Slim Chickens location in Mankato is doing great as well as all their other establishments and none of the groups other businesses are going anywhere. The Letnes Restaurant Group currently operates 25 restaurants including Boulder Tap House, Grizzley's, Wood-Fired Grill, Olde Brick House, 7 West TapHouse, and more.

ORIGINAL STORY:

-- One of St. Cloud’s many chicken themed restaurants has closed. Slim Chickens at 4181 2nd Street South, near Cash Wise Foods has permanently closed as of Tuesday.

The stores Facebook page and Google list the business as being permanently closed and the St. Cloud location no longer appears on the corporate website. The sign posted on the business's door says that it is with great sadness that they have made the very difficult decision to close, and that they appreciate customers dedication over almost two years.

The notice says employees were told of the decision last week. Slim Chickens St. Cloud location opened on April 3rd in 2023.

