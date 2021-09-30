Letnes Restaurant Group to Open 13 Slim Chickens Restaurants

WAITE PARK -- A local restaurant group is planning to open a chain of chicken restaurants.

The Letnes Restaurant Group, led by CEO Steve Letnes, has signed a deal to open 13 new Slim Chickens restaurants with locations in cities throughout Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa.

Slim Chickens is a fast-casual restaurant with dine-in and drive-thru service. Their menu includes chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings, and unique sides.

The Letnes Restaurant Group will open the restaurants starting in the spring, although they are not ready to announce specific communities where they plan to have them yet.

Slim Chickens has more than 145 locations in the United States and the United Kingdom with more than 650 locations in development. Slim Chickens started in 2003 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The Letnes Restaurant Group currently operates 25 restaurants including Boulder Tap House, Grizzley's, Wood-Fired Grill, Olde Brick House, 7 West TapHouse, and others.

