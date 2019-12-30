Update: Sheriff Releases Name of Man Killed in Crash

OPOLE -- An update to the deadly crash story that we first told you about over the weekend. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the man who died in that crash.

He has been identified as 33-year-old Jeffery Kalis of Royalton.

At about 4:20 a.m. Saturday the Sheriff's Office received a call of a crash at the intersection of 125th Avenue and 440th Street in Brockway Township, about one mile north of Opole. The caller said there was a crashed vehicle in the tree line with a male victim who had died. Deputies found Kalis partially ejected from the vehicle.