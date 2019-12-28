Sheriff’s Office Investigating Fatal Crash

WJON News

OPOLE -- The Stearns County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash that happened in Brockway Township Saturday morning.

Authorities say the incident happened at the intersection of 125th Avenue and 440th Street north of Opole. The sheriff's office says they received a report around 4:30 a.m. of a crashed vehicle in the tree line.

Deputies say when they arrived they found a victim partially ejected from the vehicle. Authorities say the man died at the scene. His name has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Have WJON News Sent to Your Inbox

Subscribe to the WJON Newsletter and have top local news headlines sent to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: brockway township, Fatal crash, opole, stearns county sheriff's office
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top