Sheriff’s Office Investigating Fatal Crash

OPOLE -- The Stearns County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash that happened in Brockway Township Saturday morning.

Authorities say the incident happened at the intersection of 125th Avenue and 440th Street north of Opole. The sheriff's office says they received a report around 4:30 a.m. of a crashed vehicle in the tree line.

Deputies say when they arrived they found a victim partially ejected from the vehicle. Authorities say the man died at the scene. His name has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

