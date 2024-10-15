Update: More Details Released on Benton County Shooting

FOLEY (WJON News) -- The Benton County Sheriff's Office has released more information about the shooting near Foley on Sunday.

The two victims have been identified as 32-year-old Gaudencio Martinez of Foley and 35-year-old Martin Marcial of Foley.

The suspect is 22-year-old Ismael Santos of Foley.

The investigation revealed Santos shot the two victims with a handgun following an argument. Prior to the shooting, Marcial invited Martinez to the home in the 9300 block of 95th Avenue Northeast that he shared with Santos. They had all been drinking alcohol together at the home.

Marcial was shot in the neck and Martinez was shot in the abdomen. Both men who were shot remain in St. Cloud Hospital in satisfactory condition.

Santos remains in the Benton County Jail.

