Update: More Details Released on Benton County Shooting

Update: More Details Released on Benton County Shooting

WJON

FOLEY (WJON News) -- The Benton County Sheriff's Office has released more information about the shooting near Foley on Sunday.

The two victims have been identified as 32-year-old Gaudencio Martinez of Foley and 35-year-old Martin Marcial of Foley.

The suspect is 22-year-old Ismael Santos of Foley.

The investigation revealed Santos shot the two victims with a handgun following an argument. Prior to the shooting, Marcial invited Martinez to the home in the 9300 block of 95th Avenue Northeast that he shared with Santos. They had all been drinking alcohol together at the home.

Marcial was shot in the neck and Martinez was shot in the abdomen. Both men who were shot remain in St. Cloud Hospital in satisfactory condition.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

Santos remains in the Benton County Jail.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

Little Falls Arts & Crafts Show

The Little Falls Arts & Crafts show is one of the last big events of the summer. The show continues to draw people in from around the state and crafters from across the country. Check out these photos from its 51st year.
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON