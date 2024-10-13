2 Men Shot, 1 Arrested In Benton County

FOLEY (WJON News) -- Two men are hospitalized and another man is in jail after a shooting in rural Benton County.

The Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Gilmanton Township in the 9900 block of 95th Avenue Northeast Sunday at about 4:45 p.m.

A resident reported that two people had been shot and that the suspect was still in the area. Deputies responded to the area and found two men. One victim had a gunshot wound to his neck and the other had a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Soon after finding the victims, deputies found the suspect and took him into custody without incident.

Both victims were taken via ambulance to the St. Cloud Hospital and remain there in critical condition.

The suspect was transported to the Benton County Jail.

The investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing. The lone suspect in this case has been arrested and there is no further danger to the public.

Get our free mobile app

The names of the victims and suspect are being withheld until notifications can be made to family members.

More details will be released once these notifications have been accomplished.

READ RELATED ARTICLES