Update: Minnesota Officials Give Update on Manhunt

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Minnesota law enforcement leaders gave an update on the manhunt for 57-year-old Vance Boelter on Sunday evening.

PHOTO courtesy of the Minnesota BCA. PHOTO courtesy of the Minnesota BCA. loading...

He is the suspect in the assassination of Minnesota State Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark early Saturday morning. Also, the shootings of State Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette.

BCA Superintendent Drew Evans says Boelter is still at large and has not been arrested. There is a nationwide warrant for his arrest, and there is a $50,000 reward being offered by the FBI.

Evans says they have been searching in Sibley County through much of the day on Sunday. Over 100 law enforcement officers and a number of SWAT teams are in Sibley County. They have recovered a vehicle of interest with a number of items in it. They also recovered a cowboy hat they believe belongs to him.

Evans says the BCA has received over 400 tips on the tipline so far.

Evans says they have not found any evidence that Boelter was working with someone else.

READ RELATED ARTICLES