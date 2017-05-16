Update: 1-Year-Old Boy Dies from Injuries in Saturday Crash
COLD SPRING -- An update to a story we first told you about Sunday, the Minnesota State Patrol says a one-year-old boy who was in a crash near Cold Spring has died from his injuries.
Colton Walz of Cold Spring was taken to North Memorial, where he later died.
Twenty-three-year-old Joseph Walz of Cold Spring was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Three-year-old Callie Walz was not hurt.
The driver of the other vehicle -- a semi -- 61-year-old Jeffrey Ditlefsen of Sartell was not hurt.
The crash happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Highway 23 and County Road 71 in Wakefield Township between Cold Spring and Richmond.