Quest For 6th National Title Starts Saturday for SCSU Wrestlers

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud State University wrestling team starts the post-season with an undefeated dual meet record and the number one ranking in the nation in Division II.

The Huskies went 14-0 overall and 9-0 in the NSIC this season.

They've been ranked #1 all season in the National Wrestling Coaches Association Poll. They have a nation-high nine individual wrestlers that are ranked, including two that are ranked #1 in their weight class.

Top five ranked teams:

#1). St. Cloud State

#2). Nebraska-Kearney

#3). Wisconsin-Parkside

#4). Central Oklahoma

#5). Glennville State

Individual SCSU rankings:

#1). Joel Jesuroga

#1). Dominic Murphy

#2). Colby Njos

#4). Bryce Dagel

#5). Nick Novak

#5). La'Ron Parks

#9). Sam Spencer

#11). Bryce Fitzpatrick

#12). Conor Knopick

Get our free mobile app

St. Cloud State University will be in action this Saturday, March 1st at the NCAA Division II Super Region V Championships in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice loading...

Five national championship banners hang in the rafters of SCSU's Halenbeck Hall. The program has won the title in 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, and 2021.

READ RELATED ARTICLES