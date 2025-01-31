Two Vehicle Crash on Highway 15 in Sauk Rapids

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- There was a two-vehicle crash in Sauk Rapids Thursday night.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 8:30 p.m. on Highway 15. A vehicle was going north on the highway when it was struck by a pickup going south and attempting to turn left at 18th Street Northwest.

A passenger in the pickup 44-year-old Jennifer Crayford of St. Cloud was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the pickup 45-year-old James Crayford of St. Cloud was not hurt.

Get our free mobile app

The driver of the other vehicle 51-year-old Steven Bairett of Sauk Rapids had non-life-threatening injuries but was not transported to the hospital by emergency responders.

READ RELATED ARTICLES