Two Vehicle Crash on Highway 15 in Sauk Rapids

Two Vehicle Crash on Highway 15 in Sauk Rapids

WJON

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- There was a two-vehicle crash in Sauk Rapids Thursday night.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 8:30 p.m. on Highway 15.  A vehicle was going north on the highway when it was struck by a pickup going south and attempting to turn left at 18th Street Northwest.

A passenger in the pickup 44-year-old Jennifer Crayford of St. Cloud was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.  The driver of the pickup 45-year-old James Crayford of St. Cloud was not hurt.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

The driver of the other vehicle 51-year-old Steven Bairett of Sauk Rapids had non-life-threatening injuries but was not transported to the hospital by emergency responders.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOKS: Things You'd Find in Your Grandpa's Garage

Adventures were plentiful in the domain of your family's patriarch who saw no use for rules - unless he was the one making them. From rusty tools to a stack of filthy magazines, Grandpa's garage was a land of mystery and danger.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON