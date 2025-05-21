Two Vehicle Crash in St. Joseph Township Injures Two
ST. JOSEPH TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Two vehicles were involved in a crash in Stearns County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 6:20 p.m. Tuesday in St. Joseph Township.
An SUV was going east on Highway 23 at Interstate 94. Meanwhile, a pickup was turning onto eastbound I-94 from westbound Highway 23 when they crashed.
The SUV driver, 57-year-old Sueann Kepner of Benson, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The pickup driver, 31-year-old Dallas Newman of South Haven, also had non-life-threatening injuries but was not transported to the hospital.
