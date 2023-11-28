Two Vehicle Crash in Buffalo Tuesday Morning

BUFFALO (WJON News) - A two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Buffalo sent one driver to the hospital.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a pickup and SUV were both Southbound on Highway 25 when they crashed near 10th Street South.



The crash was reported just after 9:00 a.m.

The pickup driver, 79-year-old Richard Prestige of Buffalo was not injured, but the SUV driver, 46-year-old Robin Paumen of Maple Lake, was sent to Buffalo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

