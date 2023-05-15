Two Vehicle Crash in Buffalo Sends Two People to the Hospital

BUFFALO (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a two vehicle crash in Wright County Monday afternoon.

The incident happened just after 2:30 p.m. on Highway 25 in Buffalo.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a vehicle driven by 47-year-old Maryann Efondo, of Buffalo, was heading north on Highway 25 attempting to turn left.

The patrol says another vehicle was heading south, when the two vehicles collided in the intersection.

Efondo was taken to Buffalo hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle, 51-year-old Craig Fairbanks of Hutchinson, was also taken to Buffalo hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

