Two Serious Snowmobile Crashes on Saturday

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Emergency crews responded to two serious snowmobile crashes on Saturday in Cass County.

The Sheriff's Office says the first incident happened just after 11:30 a.m. on a trail near Nisswa.

A 49-year-old Coon Rapids woman was driving a rental snowmobile with a 15-year-old boy as her rear passenger. The snowmobile left the trail on a curve and struck a tree.

The boy was taken by helicopter to St. Cloud Hospital with serious injuries. The woman was taken to a Brainerd hospital.

Both were wearing helmets.

Just before 5:00 p.m., emergency crews responded to an incident near Staples.

They found family and bystanders performing CPR on a man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The family was returning to their home from a snowmobile trip when the track of the victim's snowmobile became dislodged from the snowmobile causing the machine to crash.

The 65-year-old Staples man was wearing a helmet.

 

