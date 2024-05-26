Two People Taken to Hospital After Saturday Crash

Two People Taken to Hospital After Saturday Crash

CORINNA TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a crash near Annandale on Saturday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a car driven by 32-year-old Jacob Gregg of Annandale was going south on Highway 24 at about 5:40 p.m.

A pickup driven by a 16-year-old girl was going north on Highway 24 when she crashed with Gregg’s car. Gregg was taken to CentraCare Hospital in Monticello with non-life-threatening injuries.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

The 16-year-old girl was also taken to CentraCare with unknown injuries and her name has not been released. Two passengers in Gregg’s car, 29-year-old Julie Blood of Sartell and 31-year-old Matthew Walker of Annandale were not hurt in the crash.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

 

LOOK: The Most Famous Actor Born Every Year

 

Celebrity Kids Who Look Exactly Like Their Famous Parents

 

Celebrity Couples Who Secretly Got Married

Filed Under: Annandale crash, highway 24 crash, minnesota state patrol
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON