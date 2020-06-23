Two People Hurt in two Vehicle Crash in Meeker County Crash

EDEN VALLEY -- Two people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash near Eden Valley. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 8:20 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Highway 55 and Meeker County Road 34.

A car driven by 32-year-old Corey Staten of Litchfield was going west on the highway. Meanwhile, a pickup driven by 25-year-old Alexander Schaefer of Cold Spring was going north on the county road.

Troopers say Schaefer thought he was clear and as he tried to cross the highway his pickup was hit by Staten's car.

Staten and his passenger, 32-year-old Lauren Quillian of Litchfield, were both taken to Litchfield Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Schaefer and his two passengers were not hurt.