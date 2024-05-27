Two People Dead After Crash Near Glenwood
LEVEN TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Two people died in a crash near Glenwood on Saturday.
The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 7:45 p.m. a car driven by 39-year-old Nicholas Bergman of Oakdale was going east on Highway 28, and a pickup driven by 33-year-old Isaac Carlson of Glenwood was going west when they crashed head-on near the intersection of County Road 57.
Both Bergmand and Carlson died at the scene.
