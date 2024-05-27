Two People Dead After Crash Near Glenwood

LEVEN TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Two people died in a crash near Glenwood on Saturday.

Get our free mobile app

The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 7:45 p.m. a car driven by 39-year-old Nicholas Bergman of Oakdale was going east on Highway 28, and a pickup driven by 33-year-old Isaac Carlson of Glenwood was going west when they crashed head-on near the intersection of County Road 57.

Both Bergmand and Carlson died at the scene.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Visit New Munich, Minnesota in Pictures

Million Dollar Homes! Check Out This 'Palatial Paradise' For Sale In St. Cloud The housing market still seems to be going pretty strong, nothing like the last 2-3 years when homes lasted just hours on the open market, but there are still plenty of homes listed for sale in Central Minnesota. One of those homes is a million-dollar listing right here in St. Cloud. The home is described as 'an exquisite palatial paradise', and the photos online seem to prove it. Gallery Credit: Listed by: Christopher Hauck Coldwell Banker Realty