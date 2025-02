ONAMIA (WJON News) -- Two students were treated for minor injuries after a crash between a school bus and a semi-truck Thursday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the collision happened around 7:15 a.m. on Highway 169 in Onamia.

Four students were on the bus at the time. Two were treated at the scene. Neither driver was injured.

The crash is under investigation.