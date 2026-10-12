ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Drivers who cross the Mississippi River near St. Cloud State University will need to find an alternate route on Tuesday.

The University Bridge in St. Cloud is closing for planned inspections starting Tuesday morning. The bridge will close at 6:00 a.m. from 5th Avenue South to Killian Boulevard.

Detours will be posted for the day, and drivers will want to plan out alternate routes.

The closure is only scheduled to last one day.

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