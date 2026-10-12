DASSEL TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- No one was hurt when a sauna caught fire over the weekend. The Meeker County Sheriff's Office received a call around 10:00 p.m. on Saturday about a sauna against the outside of a home on fire in the 72600 block of 243rd Street in Dassel Township.

Firefighters Stop Sauna Blaze From Reaching Nearby Residence

A neighbor alerted the homeowner, 39-year-old Johnathan Hohenstein, who was home, about the sauna being on fire. The Dassel and Cokato Fire Departments, along with Meeker County Deputies and the Minnesota State Patrol, responded. Firefighters were able to put out the fire before it spread to the house.

Hohenstein was not hurt, and no injuries were reported. Authorities say preliminary investigation indicates the fire spread from the wood-burning stove inside the sauna. The sauna was a total loss.

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