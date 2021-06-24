House Fire Displaces Meeker County Family Early Thursday

DASSEL TOWNSHIP -- A family of seven is displaced after their home caught fire early Thursday morning.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office got a call about a house fire in the 23800 block of 700th Avenue in Dassel Township at about 1:00 a.m. The Dassel and Litchfield Fire Departments along with Mayo Ambulance and sheriff's deputies responded.

Fire crews worked to quickly extinguish the flames as paramedics assessed the family for possible smoke inhalation. The homeowners, Dustin and Amanda Darwin, and their five children were treated at the scene but did not need hospitalization.

Authorities determined the fire started in the laundry room and may have been related to a clothes dryer.

The sheriff's office says the main floor laundry room and kitchen sustained significant fire and smoke damage.

The Red Cross is assisting the family to find temporary housing.

