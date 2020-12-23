House in Meeker County Destroyed by Fire

GROVE CITY -- A fire destroyed a home in Grove City Tuesday.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office and Grove City Fire Department responded to a home in the 200 block of Lindstrom Avenue East just before 5:30 p.m.

When crews arrived on the scene, they say the home was fully engulfed.

The homeowner, Donald Deeble, was not home at the time of the blaze and no injuries were reported.

The sheriff's office says due to the windy conditions, a nearby wooded area also caught fire.

The cause of the fire has not been determined and the house is considered a total loss.