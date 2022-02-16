Fatal House Fire in Little Falls Under Investigation

LITTLE FALLS -- One person is dead following a house fire in Little Falls.

Fire crews arrived to the 100 block of 14th Street Southwest in Little Falls just after 6:00 p.m. Tuesday night.

Authorities arrived to find smoke coming from the 1st and 2nd floors of the home. It was reported someone may have still been inside the home.

Firefighters rushed in and were able to find the victim, who was pronounced dead.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Authorities say the name of the victim is being withheld until family can be notified.