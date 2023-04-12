Fire Crews Respond to House Fire in North St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Fire Department responded to a house fire Tuesday night.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of 34th Avenue North.

Fire crews arrived to find smoke coming from inside the house. The fire was contained to a single room and was extinguished.

Authorities say the fire caused roughly $120,000 in damage and no one was hurt.

The fire is under investigation by the fire marshal's office.

