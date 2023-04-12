Fire Crews Respond to House Fire in North St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Fire Department responded to a house fire Tuesday night.
The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of 34th Avenue North.
Get our free mobile app
Fire crews arrived to find smoke coming from inside the house. The fire was contained to a single room and was extinguished.
Authorities say the fire caused roughly $120,000 in damage and no one was hurt.
The fire is under investigation by the fire marshal's office.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Trobec's Bus Opens New Facility
- Restaurant Week Returns to St. Cloud
- Proposed State Funding May Help Daycare Providers
- Sartell Robotics Heading To World Championships
- 11 Candidates Apply for Waite Park Police Chief Job