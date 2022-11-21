Dog Killed, Home Destroyed in Rice House Fire
RICE (WJON News) -- A Rice home was destroyed in a fire Sunday night.
The Rice Fire Department responded to a fire at a home in the 9900 block of Ferry Point Place around 6:30 p.m.
Get our free mobile app
Authorities say the homeowners, Travis and Pamela Benoit, were not home at the time of the fire. No people were hurt in the incident, but a family dog died inside the home.
The house is considered a total loss. No nearby homes were affected.
Authorities have yet to determine the cause of the fire but say they believe it started in the lower level of the house.
The incident is under investigation by the Minnesota State Fire Marshal, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, and the Rice Fire Department.
LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most
LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born?
Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.