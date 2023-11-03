St. Cloud Detached Garage Damaged in Friday Afternoon Fire

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A detached garage at a St. Cloud home caught fire on Friday afternoon.

The St. Cloud Fire Department responded to a fire at a home in the 1300 block of 8th Avenue Southeast just before 12:30 p.m.

Authorities say a single-stall garage detached from the home was on fire when they arrived. The blaze was quickly put out and did not spread to any nearby structures.

No one was hurt in the incident. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

