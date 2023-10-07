Resort Lodge in Walker Destroyed by Early Morning Fire

WALKER (WJON News) -- A northern Minnesota resort was destroyed by a fire early Friday morning.

Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk says the report of a fire at the Hiawatha Beach Resort Lodge came in around 2:45 a.m.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene to find the main lodge building completely engulfed by flames. Welk says the Cass Lake, Hackensack, Laporte, Park Rapids, and Walker fire departments worked through the early morning hours to put out the fire.

No one was hurt and the building is considered a total loss. The resort located on Leech Lake in Walker first opened in 1920 and was completely rebuilt in 2006.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

