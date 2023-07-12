Body of Missing Walker Fisherman Recovered from Leech Lake

CASS LAKE (WJON News) -- The body of a Walker man who did not return home after going fishing on Leech Lake has been recovered after a two-day search.

Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk says his office received a call shortly before 6:00 p.m. Monday evening that the 71-year-old man had been out fishing and did not come home when he was expected.

Welk says deputies searched the lake and found the man's boat around 8:20 p.m. Monday night on the east shore of Sucker Bay. Authorities searched the area near the boat but did not find the man and suspended the search for the night.

The sheriff's office says the search resumed at 7:00 a.m. Tuesday morning and the man's body was found just after 6:30 p.m. in the area of Sucker Bay.

The man's name has not been released. His body has been taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office, Lakes Area Dive Team, and Minnesota DNR all assisted Cass County with the search.

