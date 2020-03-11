Victim, Apparent Shooter Killed by Deputy Identified

BACKUS, Minn. (AP) _ Authorities have identified the man who was fatally shot in a Cass County home and the neighbor who apparently killed him before he was fatally shot by a sheriff's deputy.

The Ramsey County medical examiner says 72-year-old Maynard Anderson was killed at a Backus home Sunday afternoon.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says a 911 caller told dispatchers a neighbor had entered their house armed with a gun. The caller fled to a safe location and reported hearing gunshots while hiding.

First responders found 57-year-old Keith Haux walking down a road in the area armed with gun. Authorities say he was shot after he was given multiple commands.