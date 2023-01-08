Buffalo Man Unharmed After Truck Falls Through Leech Lake

WALKER (WJON News) -- The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is reminding Minnesotans to be careful after a truck fell through Leech Lake this week.

Authorities say the report came in around 10:00 a.m. on Friday. Deputies arrived to find a pick-up truck with a snowplow that had fallen through the ice near Horseshoe Bay Resort.

The sheriff’s office says the driver, a 19-year-old Buffalo man, had been driving on a plowed roadway on the lake when the large crack formed. Authorities say he was able to escape the truck and was not hurt in the incident.

Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk says no ice should ever be considered safe and recommends checking ice conditions frequently, using lighter transportation options, and other common sense tips like making sure you tell someone when you are going out on the ice, bringing a cell phone, and not traveling on ice after dark.

