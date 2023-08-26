Northern MN Mother Arrested Following Child’s Death Investigation

CASS LAKE (WJON News) -- A northern Minnesota woman has been arrested in connection with the death of her child.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office says a call came in on Saturday, August 19th reporting a child just under the age of two had been run over by a vehicle in the Prescott Housing Area in rural Cass Lake.

Cass County Sheriff Brian Welk says law enforcement responded to the home and provided medical attention to the child, who was then air-lifted to Sanford Hospital in Fargo.

Welk says the investigation uncovered evidence that the child's injuries came from blunt force trauma and suspected child abuse and not a vehicle accident.

Authorities arrested the mother, 30-year-old Larena Jackson of Cass Lake on Tuesday on several charges which were amended after the child died at the hospital on Thursday.

Jackson is being held at the Cass County Detention Center and faces charges of 2nd Degree Murder, First Degree Assault, Malicious Punishment of a Child, and Fleeing a Peace Officer.

