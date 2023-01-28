Shed at a St. Cloud Home Destroyed by Friday Night Fire
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Authorities are investigating a fire that destroyed a shed at a home in St. Cloud Friday night.
The St. Cloud Fire Department says crews responded to a report of a building on fire in the 600 Block of 22nd Avenue North just before 10:30 p.m.
Officials say firefighters arrived to find a utility shed fully engulfed and were able to put out the flames.
Get our free mobile app
No one was hurt in the incident. The fire department says the shed is considered a total loss.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
LOOK: This is where homes are selling the fastest right now
Stacker compiled a list of the metros where houses are selling the fastest, according to data from Redfin.
LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state
Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.
Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order.