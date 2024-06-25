Fire Damages St. Cloud Garage Overnight

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Fire Department was called out to a report of a fire at a row of garages early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded to 1150 7th Street Southeast just after 2:00 a.m. on a report of black smoke coming from a bank of garages with vehicles parked nearby.

Fire crews were able to determine a fire coming from the center unit, entered the unit, and put out the flames.

The fire was contained to the single unit and quickly extinguished.

The Office of the Fire Marshal is investigating the fire and no damage estimates are available.

