Fire Damages North St. Cloud Home Monday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Fire Department was called out to a house fire in North St. Cloud Monday night.

The call came in just after 10:00 p.m. when neighbors noticed smoke coming from the house at 116 21st Avenue North.

Fire crews arrived to find the smoke coming from the second level of the home.

Firefighters attacked the flames while also searching for any occupants of the residence.

Crews were able to contain the fire to the second floor and extinguish the flames. A search of the house determined no one was home at the time of the fire.

The cause is under investigation by the Office of the Fire Marshal. There is no damage estimate available.

