Woman Air-Lifted to Hospital After Explosion Starts House on Fire

WYANETT (WJON News) -- One person was hurt when an explosion caused a house to start on fire in Isanti County Monday morning.

The Isanti County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a home in the 34000 block of Puma Street Northwest near Wyanett around 9:20 a.m.

They arrived to find a woman with burns on her body. She was airlifted to the hospital. Her name and condition have not been released. No one else was in the home at the time.

The Dalbo and Princeton fire departments and Minnesota State Patrol assisted at the scene. The incident remains under investigation, but authorities say they believe it was an accident.

