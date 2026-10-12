HARVEY TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A bailer is considered a total loss after a fire on Saturday. The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says they received a call around 6:30 p.m. about a bailer on fire in a field near the 31800 block of 620th Avenue in Harvey Township, which is near Litchfield.

Baler Fully Engulfed In Flames Near Litchfield, Operator Unharmed

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office and Litchfield Fire Department responded. Once at the scene, authorities say they found a bailer fully engulfed in flames. The fire had spread to the field as well.

The landowner and operator, 70-year-old Timothy Peterson, was not hurt in the fire. The bailer was a total loss, and the tractor that was pulling it was also damaged.

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