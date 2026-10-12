STARBUCK (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a crash in Starbuck late Monday morning. The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 29 and Bingham Street.

The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV being driven by 54-year-old Louise Helgeson of Cyrus and a van being driven by 62-year-old Brian Midthun of Long Prairie were both going west on the highway when they crashed.

Helgeson was taken to Glacial Ridge Hospital in Glenwood with non-life-threatening injuries. Midthun was not hurt in the crash.

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