Two Hurt When Semi Falls Into River

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- Two people suffered minor injuries when the semi they were in went off the interstate and into a river.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 5:45 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 94 near St. Joseph.

Twenty-six-year-old Joby Joy of Port Saint Lucie, Florida was driving the truck heading east when he lost control, entered the center median, and entered the river.

Joy and his passenger, 48-year-old Sunish Maliakal of Tinley Park, Illinois, were both taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

