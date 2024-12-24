Two Hurt in Highway 23 Crash Near St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Slippery road conditions led to a crash in St. Joseph Tuesday morning. The incident happened on Highway 23 at 6:00 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a pickup and an SUV were both northbound on Highway 23 when they collided.

Two people in the SUV, 48-year-old Jason Elmore and 33-year-old Maria Elmore, both of Hawick, were taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the pickup, 29-year-old Lue Her and his two passengers, 22-year-old Lang Her and 29-year-old Ze Her, all from St. Paul, were not hurt.

